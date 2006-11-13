Garage is an investor in a discount travel company called cFares. First, here’s some background info about the travel business: A large portion of airfare expenditures flow through the GDS systems (ie: Sabre, Amadeus, and Galileo). “First generation online travel sites” such as Travelocity, Expedia, and Orbitz rely on available inventory within the GDS supply.

Newer “meta search” entrants such as Kayak and Sidestep go beyond ticket

supplies in the GDS systems by also searching directly through the databases of airlines in order to get an expanded array of better prices and tickets. (Airlines do not put all their inventory in the

GDS systems—they keep some for their own sites as a way of incenting consumers to

come to them directly).

cFares.com also has access to the GDS systems and direct access to airline’s published

inventories, but according to the company it stands apart from these other sites for three reasons:

cFares is the first and only online travel site with exclusive relationships

that gives it access to the $20 billion of consolidator “net” airfares.

Consolidators are travel wholesalers who commit to buy large blocks of

inventory from the airlines at volume (also called “net”) discounts. They

are restricted from selling directly to consumers and have historically only

offered these fares to travel agents. Also, while consolidators have inventory in one system (usually paper or a

local computer), they have to access the GDS systems to determine whether a

specific fare is actually available. As a result of these technical and

business model impediments, consolidator “net” fares have not been brought

online. cFares is the first online travel service that has developed

technology to allow consumers to find and book these fares—often hundreds of

dollars less than found elsewhere—directly and in real time. cFares offers something called “dynamic rebates.” cFares’s proprietary technology

allows airlines to know what is happening at the point of sale and lower

their prices dynamically to win a specific customer—for example, when they

have lots of empty seats on a specific flight. cFares customers

get a custom-designed price in real-time and receive the savings from cFares in the form of a rebate to their credit card after they submit their flight confirmation number. cFares has a unique name-your-own-price service called cAgent.

Unlike other name-your-price services, which involve “buying blind,” cAgent

provides total transparency so that consumers know

the airline, itinerary, and price before they have to pay. Travelers can

pick a specific flight and then set up a persistent search for a fare that

they are willing to pay. cAgent will seek out that fare and can hold it for

twenty-four hours before the customer has to pay. Since airfares typically fluctuate

several times during the day, cAgent snags the fare on the downturn.

cFares’s business model is a combination of Costco and Walmart. Anyone can

search the site to see what fares are available. People who sign up for free

gold memberships can purchase any of cFares low, publicly available

fares—this is comparable to the Walmart model.

However, in order to get direct access to cFares’s “net” wholesale airfares,

one-of-a-kind deals, and cAgent, consumers must become Platinum members at a cost of $50/year. This is the Costco model where a membership-driven

retailer brings consistently low wholesale prices directly to the consumer.

With cFares this membership pays for itself in at most two trips.

