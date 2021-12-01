Dr. Jacqui Lewis uses her gifts as an activist, author, preacher, and theologian to advocate for racial, gender, and economic equality.

Jacqui has over thirty years of ministry experience and is the first African American and the first woman to serve as a senior minister in the Collegiate Church in New York.

Jacqui attended Princeton Theological Seminary and obtained her Masters of Divinity. She has a Ph.D. in Psychology and Religion from Drew University. she has taught at Princeton, New Brunswick Seminary, Union Theological Seminary, and Drew University.

Jacqui’s books include: Ten Essential Strategies for Becoming a Multiracial Congregation, The Power of Stories, You Are So Wonderful!, and her newest book, Fierce Love: A Bold Path to a Better Life and a Better World.

Her work and ministry have been featured in many outlets, some including; The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the New York Post. She has also been broadcasted on shows like ABC, NBC, PBS, and CBS.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Dr. Jacqui Lewis

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Dr. Jacqui Lewis: