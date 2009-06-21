How to Use Alltop to Add Content to Your Website, Blog, and Feed Reader

We’ve enabled people to access and repurpose the website and blog feeds that we’ve curated at Alltop:

Widget. Create a widget of any Alltop site by going here. Then you can deploy these widgets in your blogs. These widgets display the five most popular stories from the respective topic. This is a great way to add fresh content to your website or blog with very little work. To see a list of “all the topics” that may be relevant, go here.

Picture 10.jpg

RSS feed. Grab the RSS feed of any Alltop topic by clicking on the RSS symbol in your browser’s navigation area. Then you can use a feed reader to read all the posts from that Alltop topic. You can also build your own widgets from our RSS feed.

RSS feed from MyAlltop pages You can go to anyone’s MyAlltop page and grab the RSS feed for that page. For example, mine is here. You can see a collection of celebrity MyAlltop pages here. Again, just click on the RSS symbol in your brower’s navigation area.

Picture 15.jpg

OPML. Add “opml” to any Alltop URL to obtain the OPML file of that topic—for example, http://mac.alltop.com/opml. This file contains all the RSS feed addresses of the websites and blogs in the respective topic.

Picture 14.jpg

Badges. We also have badges if your website or blog is listed in Alltop. Go here to grab them.

Picture 3.jpg
By | 2016-10-24T14:11:38+00:00 June 21st, 2009|Categories: Alltop|4 Comments

About the Author:

Guy Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, an online graphic design tool. Formerly, he was an advisor to the Motorola business unit of Google and chief evangelist of Apple. He is also the author of The Art of Social Media, The Art of the Start, APE: Author, Publisher, Entrepreneur, Enchantment, and nine other books. Kawasaki has a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from UCLA as well as an honorary doctorate from Babson College.

4 Comments

  1. Denver Donate March 1, 2016 at 11:51 am - Reply

    Can you syndicate content directly to alltop?

  2. Naina Sharma May 5, 2016 at 3:29 am - Reply

    Yes, You can I guess!

  3. Dhruval Patel July 11, 2016 at 11:10 pm - Reply

    this is helpful but how to choose topic for my site i am confuse
    PS:www.howtodoanything.org < this is my site

  4. nabeel faiz March 15, 2017 at 11:46 am - Reply

    hmm nice good article alltop best

