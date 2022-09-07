I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. We are on a mission to make you remarkable. Today’s remarkable guest is Cassie Holmes. She is an award-winning professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Cassie has a Ph.D. from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and a B.A. from Columbia University. Her work has been published in NPR, The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and The Washington Post. Cassie has a new book, Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most, based on her wildly popular MBA course, “Applying the Science of Happiness to Life Design.” All this episode will do is help you…

• Change your ability to build close relationships

• Use money to buy time and increase happiness

• Thrive after retirement

• Put all the golf balls into your life This episode is for you if you want to increase your happiness by changing how you perceive and invest your time! Our most precious resource isn't money. It's time.

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Cassie Holmes, author of Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most: