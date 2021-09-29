You’ll love this episode of the Remarkable People podcast with guest Chris Messina — the inventor of the hashtag and is the number one Hunter on Product Hunt. Fans of technology and Silicon Valley will love this discussion with Chris Messina, star of The Social Dilemma.

Chris is a man of many talents.

He may be best known for inventing the social-media convention called the hashtag. That’s a helluva of a moniker: What have you done? Oh, I invented the hashtag…

But this simple concept made Twitter and other social media platforms much more useful when people are searching for information.

He designed products for Uber and Google and helped create BarCamp, the free and flexible “unconference.”

He is the #1 “product hunter” — meaning that he’s uncovered more products than anyone else on Product Hunt, the website featuring new products.

What he explains about new product introductions is helpful to any entrepreneur.

He currently leads West Coast business development for Republic, a fundraising platform that is democratizing venture capital by enabling people to invest in privately-held startups.

In short, he is an evangelist with few peers in the areas of open source, tech innovation, and tech investments.

Enjoy this interview with Chris Messina:

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Chris Messina: