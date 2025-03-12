Welcome to Remarkable People. We’re on a mission to make you remarkable. Helping me in this episode is Duncan Wardle.

Duncan is no ordinary business leader; he’s a creative force who transformed innovation at Disney during his remarkable 30-year journey. Starting as a coffee boy in London, he rose to become Head of Innovation and Creativity for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, leaving an indelible mark on one of the world’s most beloved brands.

Duncan’s new book Imagination Emporium embodies everything he preaches about innovation. It’s not just another business book—it’s an interactive toolkit designed for different learning styles, complete with QR codes linking to animated characters, Spotify playlists, and even AI integration. As Duncan explains, “If it sits on your coffee table, we’ve failed.” The book serves as a practical guide for unleashing creativity, making innovation accessible to everyone, not just the “creative types.”

In this episode, we dive deep into Duncan’s fascinating career and his proven methods for unleashing creativity in any organization. From his infamous Roger Rabbit royal premiere mishap to “borrowing” presidential turkeys for Disneyland, Duncan shares captivating stories while teaching practical tools for innovation. His insights on breaking free from traditional thinking patterns and embracing creative methodologies are transforming how organizations approach innovation.

Let me share why this conversation matters: in a world increasingly dominated by AI and automation, human creativity becomes our most valuable asset. Duncan’s approach to innovation isn’t just about generating ideas – it’s about fundamentally changing how organizations think and operate. His practical tools, from the “Naive Expert” to “What If?” thinking, offer actionable strategies for anyone looking to enhance their creative capabilities.

