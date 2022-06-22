Gloria Romero is a Professor Emeritus of psychology at California State University and was the first woman ever to hold the position of Majority Leader of the California State Senate.

Gloria also served as chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Subcommittee on Education, making her a powerful voice on education policy in California.

She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University and has a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of California, Riverside.

Senator Romero recently released a new book, Just Not That Likable: The Price All Women Pay for Gender Bias, which focuses on sexism in politics and the workplace.

If you are a woman or parent of a girl, this episode is required listening. Her admonition to get over being liked is priceless. There is an extensive discussion of Ann Hopkins. If you’re not familiar with her, she was up for a partnership at Price Waterhouse in 1982.

Despite her outstanding qualifications, she was denied the promotion. She resigned and sued the firm for sex discrimination. This landmark case eventually reached the Supreme Court, and it upheld her claim in 1989 by a vote of 6 to 3.

Enjoy this interview with Gloria Romero!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Gloria Romero: