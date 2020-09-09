This episode’s remarkable guest is Julie Lythcott-Haims. She is an author, speaker, former educator, and former corporate lawyer.

Julie holds a BA from Stanford, a law degree from Harvard, and an MFA in writing from the California College of the Arts. She ended her legal career to go to work at Stanford and was the Dean of Freshmen and Undergraduate Advising. In other words, she advised first-year students.

She is the author of four books: New York Times Best-selling How to Raise an Adult, Real American: A Memoir, Writing Memoir, and soon to be released Your Turn: How to be an Adult. This is the most passionate and eloquent interview I’ve ever conducted. You’ll hear what I mean shortly.

This was a deep dive interview covering questions like:

Two questions to ask yourself and others regarding racism

How children can do for themselves instead of you being a helicopter parent

Preparing your children to be tougher in the face of difficulties

How non-Blacks can use their privilege to call out racism and micro-aggressions

