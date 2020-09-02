Have you ever wondered if you know how to make a good apology? This episode’s remarkable guest is professor Lisa Leopold, and she will answer your questions about apologies and credibility.

Lisa is an associate professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. She’s also the program coordinator for the Institute, English for academic and professional purposes program.

She has an MA in teaching English to speakers of other languages from the University of Illinois at Urbana at Arbana champagne and a BA from St. Olaf College. I first learned about Lisa’s work because of an article she wrote for the website called The Conversation.

This is a site that publishes articles only written by academics and researchers. It is the best source that I have found for credible factual and interesting articles.

I chatted with Lisa about: