The title of your book is just great, maybe thank you, Gina Pell, but two of you have coined this term that's going to be used.

Yeah. It may also be that you would like to become a perennial, so I don't know whether it's self-interest or it's just admiration.

No, it really is admiration for the title. I hate to burst your bubble. I'm not that deep a thinker. The first example you bring out about BMW having five generations, that is a stunner in and of itself. But then I tried to do the math and I don't understand how the math can work because if the youngest person at the BMW factory is twenty, and the father is forty, or the mother, and then the next generation is sixty, and then the next generation is eighty, five generations means there's a 100-year-old relative working. Am I doing the math wrong? How can five generations be working at BMW?

Yes and no. You are doing the math correctly, but you are assuming that only people who belong to the same family or the same lineage are working there. Generational groups sometimes are only ten years, so it's people that were born in a given decade. You see what I'm saying?

The requirement here for working at BMW and counting generations is not that grandparent and grandchild and everybody in between are there. Some of these generations, like Millennials and others, they're defined as people born between certain years. And so the interval is typically ten years or twelve years or something like that, and that's how in the end, you can get to five generations.

You are testing your readers.

It's a very good question. It's a very good question, but you made an assumption that is not necessary. Okay? Good catch. Good catch.

I passed the test. Did any other podcaster ask you that question?

No, no. Good catch. You pay attention. Absolutely.

What has been the benefits to BMW of these five generations working at BMW?

What we know is in general, that work teams that include people with diverse backgrounds, and that diversity could be ethnic diversity, could be diversity in terms of education or training, or it could be diversity in terms of age, tend to have higher productivity and higher creativity. See, this has been found in many settings, but in this particular case, what they found was that having the generations together essentially increased productivity and also satisfaction at work.

Again, they seem to enjoy the fact that they were different people there with different capabilities because we develop different kinds of skills at different ages, and so people with different ages or belonging to different generations can bring to the table different kinds of skills. It can be experience or it can be technical expertise, or it can be the latest knowledge about computers, whatever it is. But essentially that's what happened.

Has there been any kind of negative effect like fifty, sixty year old person saying, "I refuse to work for someone thirty years old who has only been at BMW for ten years and I've been here for forty years. I'm not going to take orders from this punk."?

Yeah, no, absolutely. The problem with all of these multi-generational settings is that sure, there are advantages to be obtained, but there's also the potential for intergenerational conflict. And not only that, also it's "Why don't you work harder? You have to pay for my healthcare and pension. I don't want to work here and pay taxes and then go into the healthcare and pensions." The potential for intergenerational conflict is always there, so you need good managers to essentially set up the right conditions so that then you only obtain the benefits, and you try to avoid the shortcomings of a multi-generational workplace.

I was thinking about this. If the President of the United States is eighty-four years old, you could make the case that the federal government is a multi-generational organization of head of its time.

It's a hyper multi-generational. Yeah, right now. Remember, we also have the Supreme Court. We've always had the Supreme Court where appointments are for life. Some justices just go on forever, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So sure, actually in the government, if you include all of the branches, that's where you see I think the most extreme example of let's just say a piece of the government, the White House. In the White House now, you have a lot of generations, but remember they start with interns who could be like twenty years old in the White House, and then you have the President who is in his eighties. Absolutely.

I don't think we should get started discussing the Supreme Court because that's not an organization I hold in high regard right now.

Yeah, I don't think anybody does really.

Can you explain what the traditional perspective is, like the four stations of life?

Yeah. Once upon a time, about 140 years ago or so, some geniuses came up with the idea of having universal schooling. So everybody had to go to school. And also the idea roughly about the same time that everybody should get a pension after working for so many years, that everybody should have a right to a pension.

Once those two innovations became the norm in the world, and they spread from one country to another slowly, but by 1960 or so, every developed country in the world for sure, every emerging market, also not the poorest countries, but every emerging market as well had universal schooling and all these pensions.

Once set, those two things, that they should happen at certain ages, then you're dividing life into before you go to school, that's when you play, you're very little, then you're a student in school, possibly university, then you work. That's the third stage. And then finally you're entitled to this pensions.

Not only entitled, actually by law you are in many countries obligated to retire. Not in the US, but in many other countries in the world, you're obligated to retire, and that's the fourth stage of life. We've been living life in that way, and it's too compartmentalized, it's too regimented, it's just too strict, and it doesn't allow for deviations.

If you take the wrong turn or you are unlucky in life and you don't make it to the next stage at the right time, then you're going to be permanently disadvantaged. I think that's the problem with this, but also in this day and age in which we have technological change and we have so many things just shifting, it's too rigid. It's not flexible enough to enable people to do the kinds of things that they would like to do. That's the business of the four stations of life.

Do you think that the original reasons for coming up with this have largely disappeared, and now we're preserving something that is no longer necessary, or positive, or desirable?

Oh, absolutely. Let's talk about universal schooling first. Universal schooling was created to help people learn, but also to essentially come up with a large enough number of industrial workers for manufacturing that would be disciplined. Remember, school was not only about learning, it was also about discipline. And teachers used to be very strict about all sorts of things. Then all the expansions, the logic for them at a given age, at a mandatory age in particular, has also broken down because now we live much longer. Not only that, we stay healthy much longer than a hundred years ago.

Somebody these days who qualifies for a pension, let's say at age sixty-four or sixty-five, that person is still in very good physical and mental shape, could continue working. In fact, so many people prefer to continue working, especially in the United States when they're allowed to do so, because retirement I think, has been completely oversold.

When people go into retirement, they get cut off from social networks at work, they become isolated, they start watching more TV because people, when they retire, we know this from research, instead of doing great things like volunteering or spending time with the family or with friends, what they do is they spend more time watching TV or they spend more time with screens, with their phones and so on and so forth.

In other words, it's not the best lifestyle for retirement. I firmly believe in response to your question that the motivations, the reasons for having those two things in place have nearly disappeared.

You touched on this very briefly just now, but could you explain the difference between lifespan and health span? And what are the trends for both?

Absolutely. This is very interesting. Thank you for asking that question. The lifespan is life expectancy, how long we are expected to live, and this has been increasing for the longest time, obviously, as we have managed to control disease, and we have come up with medical procedures and with medications and all of that. The health span is how many of those years of life expectancy that we have are going to be in good health, mental and physical health, so that we could be active, we could work, or we could travel, and so on and so forth.

Typically, of course, the lifespan is longer than the health span by about, I would say on average maybe eight years. Normally the average American, for example, the last eight years of his or her life, or their life, would be not in perfect health. So in some kind of a situation in which they're limited, they cannot do whatever they want any longer.

Now, listen to this, Guy, this is really interesting. The United States is the only country in the world, I've checked this many times, it's the only country in the world where the life expectancy has grown faster than the health span.

In other words, in the US we have added more years of life, but the years in which we remain healthy, have stagnated, haven't grown as quickly. In all other countries in the world, both things have been growing at about the same pace, but not in the United States. So we're adding years of life, but not as many years of healthy life. In other words, the growth in the health span has been slower in the United States than the growth in the lifespan, and it's the only country in the world in that situation.

And why?

Because I think we eat too much processed food. We have a lot of people who unfortunately have excess weight. We have a lot of people who don't follow a healthy lifestyle, and that takes a toll.

Modern medicine has given us the possibility of extending life or making it possible that we don't die from certain causes, but because we have in America, the average American has these very unhealthy habits, then sure medicine keeps us alive, but not necessarily healthy, not necessarily 100 percent healthy so that we can travel, and we can do everything we do. It's the only country in the world where this is going on.

So are you telling me that the last eight years of my life is going to suck?

If you're the average person, yes. But I don't know whether we're average a lot. I don't know enough about your lifestyle. All age is not a row of roses. But if we follow a healthy lifestyle, we can enjoy a lot of years beyond let's say age seventy or eighty being in good shape.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

But of course, in traditional companies like GM, or you name them General Motors, or any of the old great old American companies, it was extremely unusual that a younger person would be the boss. That's one way in which these teams operate.

But more importantly, young people and people with more experience on the job bring different kinds of things to the table. They may bring technical expertise or they may bring experience and so on. Therefore, in that diversity, that's where you find that the roots of that higher productivity and higher creativity that I was referring to earlier.

Let's assume that's going to happen. I just have a list of areas that I would like you to explain the implications of multi-generational, longer lifespan, longer health span, and what it means for society. The first one is education. How should education change knowing that this is what teams will be like?

Let me put it this way, education used to be something like a gift, learning that we would experience when we were young and we were supposed to learn at school or university everything that we would need in order to be able to work for forty years or so, and then we would retire. But technological change has rendered that model implausible for the future because we see all of these workers who are now being replaced by machines or by AI, they need to be retrained. So learning now has to be something that happens at every stage of life.

Now, intriguingly technology is also coming to the rescue, so it's causing the problem, but it's also creating the solution because I think online learning will be the way in which we can have very large numbers of people engaged in lifetime, lifelong learning throughout their lives. In so doing, of course, they may be taking classes with people from other generations.

So that's the multi-generational learning that I talk about. This is already happening. I mentioned in the book that upwards of 30 percent right now of the American population is engaged in some form of online learning. Typically, that takes place with other people of different ages. So this is already going on and the percentage will keep on growing.

Most companies right now that have more than 500 employees, they offer lifelong learning for free for their employees because they have realized how important it's for their employees to continue learning. This is something that is already in motion. I think new technologies, new entrepreneurs who have launched educational ventures online, especially online, I think are facilitating this process big time.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, so they're about the right age. Maybe if they asked you as they're in college or senior in high school, "Dad, you're the expert, what should I be studying? How do I prepare for this world? How can I study for a job that doesn't exist yet? Dad, give me the parameters. What kind of education should I get?"

First of all, I don't think my daughters would ever refer to me as an expert and would want my advice on that issue because they would prefer to make up their own minds. But if we're talking about other people’s kids. I get this question frequently, and what I always tell both the parents and the kids, it's something very simple, which is, look, you are going to have to switch jobs very frequently. You probably will have to switch careers once or twice because now we live very long, and things are changing so quickly.

What you need to do is to learn the most important skills that underlie everything else. What are those? The ability to read and to write very well, and the ability to handle numbers and abstract concepts very well. There's a number of majors in college that prepare you for that. There's a number of high school programs that prepare you for that.

But in addition to that, it's not just technical knowledge or technical skills. What I also told them is that you need to be good at social skills because they're increasingly important in the workplace. What do I mean by that? The ability to work in teams, the ability to communicate, the ability to negotiate, the ability to resolve conflict, and also emotional intelligence. Those are social skills and they happen to be as important as technical skills, I think for the future.

Now, what if your hypothetical kids or daughter say to you, "Dad, I don't need to know how to read and analyze and manipulate data nearly as well, because there's this thing called artificial intelligence, and so it'll write for me, it'll speak for me, it'll generate content for me. Dad, your advice is already wrong."

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

So what's the answer to that?

Mauro Guillén:

What we're seeing at least in these initial stages is that workers, like you and I, we use AI tools, and we tell the machine, "Did you do that correctly?" We prompt it. We try to essentially lead it to where we want it to go. It's a fantastic tool. I'm not saying that we're not going to be using it. I'm using it almost every day. But I think we will need to learn how to do that.

In order to learn how to interact with artificial intelligence, I think we will need to have the skills that I mentioned earlier. We will need to understand what artificial intelligence is all about. We will need to understand the technical aspects of the problem that we're trying to solve, and we will also need to have those social skills that I told you about earlier.

How does multi-generation, health span, lifespan these changes, how does it affect the careers of women?

Mauro Guillén:

I think that the ability now that I think shifting away from the old paradigm into this perennial way of life that I talk about in the book is going to be very helpful to women because if we're talking about enabling people to have several careers, if we're talking about enabling people to learn at different stages in life, that's only going to help women, which now oftentimes lose their possibilities for promotion if they stop to have kids.

If we look at professional progression in life in a different way, I think women, more so than men I would say, stand to benefit more. Although, men will also benefit from a departure from the old paradigm.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

But if we start in tradition change from the bottom of the pyramid, then we will see that it's just a matter of time. Hopefully, a relatively short period of time that we start seeing more women in positions where they can make decisions than they can change things.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

But now beginning in roughly speaking about ten years from now, first with Japan and then China, then Europe, then the US, then Latin America after that, what we're going to see is the largest segment in the consumers market is going to be people above the age of sixty, because we have all of those baby boomers becoming older, and we're seeing that there's fewer babies are being born.

So, more people at the top of the age pyramid, fewer at the bottom, and marketers will have no option but to recalibrate their messages because otherwise they're going to miss out on the largest segment in the market. It's just as simple as that. That's going to be the biggest change.

In addition to that, let me add one thing that I think is really interesting is that influencers have become, in this age of social media, so important, influencers. So far up until maybe five years ago or so, we primarily had influencers that were from the same generation as the people who were being influenced. But we're starting to see more cross-generational influencing, consumers being influenced by people who are of a different age group or generation.

That I think is really interesting because it will at some point then create a lot more conversions in terms of all of these marketing and all of the associated processes of introducing new products and tailoring them to the needs of different groups.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

But I think we should take this one step further, which is that companies should also see that they can use a few hours of people above a certain age because that's all they want to work, and this would engage with them and retain them as providers of certain kinds of services to the company.

I think it's not just gig work or freelancing. There's so many other things, or systems, or possibilities that could be put in place and made available to people above a certain age. That's going to help everyone. It's going to help them stay connected. It's going to help them not fall into this terrible thing of loneliness during old age.

It's also going to help them make a little bit of money, because remember that the average American doesn't save enough for retirement. In general, I think it's going to propel the economy forward. I think it's going to have so many positive implications.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

More importantly, you also make learning available to people of all ages because you see, maybe somebody wants badly to retire because they don't like what they're doing right now at work, but if they had the possibility of learning a new trade or learning a new skill that would enable them to have a second career, maybe they would be very happy and they would take that opportunity.

I would tell Joe Biden, including your appeals for voting during the campaign, that you will facilitate both work options for people above a certain age, but also learning options for everybody throughout their lives so that they can reinvent themselves, especially in response to technological changes and other disruptions in the marketplace. But also, because people do get tired of doing one thing and they want to switch on to something else.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Let me give you an example. Mathematicians tell me, this is about mathematics, that when they read an article, let's say, written by a Russian mathematician is an article written in English, published in English, and then they read an article about mathematics published in English, but written by an American, that they can tell who is the American and who is the Russian mathematician.

Because even though both are in English, it is reflected. The way you try to prove the theorem is somehow shaped by the culture, by the way that person thinks. If that person is thinking in Russian versus that person thinking in English, although the articles are then translated and published in English, it does make a difference. Good mathematicians can tell who is the American and who is the Russian behind that paper. It's really interesting. It's fascinating.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Oftentimes we assume, "Oh, black, this person probably behaves in a certain way, whereas a white person behaves in a different way." If it's old, we also attribute certain kinds of behaviors or certain kinds of attitudes to them versus younger people.

I think it's a human tendency as we always have to make a very big effort to avoid these unconscious biases as discrimination is in part overt, open, but it's also subconscious. There's all of this research that shows that people fall one time and again into the trap of subconscious or unconscious biases and discrimination. It's something that we have to fight very hard if we want to reach equality sometime in the future. You see a woman and a man, I didn't mention that example, and we make attributions about perhaps he's a doctor, but she's something else. We all make these attributions consciously or unconsciously.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

We're all humans, and when humans get together with other humans, as we have this tendency to get together with other people who are like ourselves, and then once we start going down that path, then the end result could be, it's not always, but could be racism, for example, or could be violence, and so on and so forth.

I think we need to accept first that we are humans. We have to have the humility of acknowledging that we are humans, that we're subject to all of these tendencies, and that we need to actively work towards overcoming that shortcoming as human beings that we have. It's just a fact of life that we have these tendencies.

Look, I think every country in the world or the people from every country in the world are racist. I think historians have documented this really well. It's not just the United States, so I don't think we should feel any different than other countries in the world. What we should do is try to work at becoming less racist.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

And therefore, the single most important thing for you to do is to learn how to be flexible, how to be adaptive to change. Don't stress out about trying to choose your career for the rest of your life because you have probably eighty or ninety years of life ahead of you.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Right now, as things are evolving to think as if we need to make decisions today, when you're twenty years old or eighteen years old for the next sixty years, I think that's a huge mistake. That's a big mistake because you cannot assume that being an engineer and working as an engineer is going to mean the same thing in twenty years from now, especially with AI. Maybe the job of the engineer will be completely different in twenty years from now.

I can tell you the work of the job of a doctor will be completely different in twenty years from now as we incorporate AI into medicine. We're going to have to be so much more flexible, and we cannot assume that you can be a doctor just by going to school for six years when you are very young and be able to practice medicine forever that way. It's not going to be the way things are going to turn out.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

So enjoy that period of time and try to stimulate them so that they learn various things. As they grow older, let them make decisions that perhaps will need to be different than the ones that you made at the same age, because the world is very different, and it's becoming even more different than during your childhood. That's what I would tell them.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

Try to maintain that spirit of, "I'm still twenty years old, the rest of my life is still to be written." Don't think that every chapter in your life has been written. You still have a long ways to go for possibly another forty or fifty years, and maybe you will need to adjust and change, switch gears in a dramatic way.

Guy Kawasaki:

Mauro Guillén:

If you start feeling lonely, if you start feeling that you're anxious because maybe your savings won't last long enough, think about what is it that you can do. There's so many other opportunities now through gig work, through freelancing.

Technology is coming to the rescue. Maybe you can do something that will keep you entertained and at the same time will help you make money. There's a whole new world there of opportunities, I think, for people at that stage in life to explore, so go ahead and explore it.

Guy Kawasaki:

