Welcome to Remarkable People. We’re on a mission to make you remarkable. Helping me in this episode is Michael Morris, a distinguished professor of social psychology and organizational behavior.

Michael Morris is no ordinary academic; he’s a pioneering force in understanding the hidden tribal instincts that shape our social world. His groundbreaking research has graced the pages of top academic journals and his insights have transformed the way we think about leadership, organizational culture, and human behavior.

In this episode, we dive deep into the tribal psychology that underlies our social interactions, decision-making processes, and group dynamics. Michael unveils the three fundamental instincts that drive our tribal nature: the peer instinct, the hero instinct, and the ancestor instinct. He explains how these primal forces continue to shape our modern world, from corporate boardrooms to political movements.

Our conversation explores the evolutionary origins of our tribal instincts and why they still matter today. Michael shares how leaders can harness tribal psychology to create more cohesive and innovative teams. We discuss the double-edged sword of tribalism: its power to unite and its potential to divide. He offers practical strategies for managing tribal dynamics in organizational settings and illuminates the role of symbols, rituals, and traditions in shaping group identity and behavior.

Michael’s work challenges us to reconsider our understanding of human nature and offers a fresh perspective on age-old questions of leadership and social influence. Whether you’re a CEO, a team leader, or simply someone interested in the hidden forces that shape our social world, this episode promises to expand your understanding of what it means to be human.

Join us as Michael Morris illuminates the tribal underpinnings of our social existence and shows us how to leverage these insights for more effective leadership and stronger communities. This is an episode you won’t want to miss!