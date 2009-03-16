“MyAlltop” Opens–Features Custom Alltop Pages

“We love the new MyAlltop and think it adds the missing piece to the overall Alltop experience…” Jennifer Van Grove, Mashable

This is the first anniversary of Alltop, the “online magazine rack” that aggregates news by topics. We shipped a new version today; the major new feature is customizable pages called “MyAlltop.”

MyAlltop enables you to select any of the 31,000 sources in 550 topics to create a custom collection of news sources. Then you can re-order the sources and share a unique URL with others.

My MyAlltop page, for example, is My.alltop.com/guykawasaki. Many celebrities have already created pages:

Adam Engst of TidBITS. My.alltop.com/adamengst Beth Blecherman of Silicon Valley Moms. My.alltop.com/bethblecherman David Allen of GTD fame. My.alltop.com/davidallen Dave Winer of RSS and Scripting News. My.Alltop.com/davewiner John Battelle of Federated Media. My.alltop.com/johnbattelle Jeremy Gutsche of Trendhunter. My.alltop.com/jeremygutsche Pam Slim of Escape from Cubicle Nation. My.alltop.com/pamslim Penelope Trunk of Brazen Careerist. My.alltop.com/penelopetrunk Tony Hsieh of Zappos. My.alltop.com/zappos

Grab a vanity URL quickly because they are going fast! Click here to get started. Here is a tutorial to help you understand the process.

My sincere thanks to the guys at Atelier Transfer for creating the tutorial, and the truly amazing team at Electric Pulp for creating Alltop. One should be so lucky as to work with teams like these.