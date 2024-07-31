Guy Kawasaki:

I'm Guy Kawasaki and this is Remarkable People. We're on a mission to make you remarkable, and helping me in this episode is Tara VanDerveer. Tara recently retired as the head coach of the Stanford University Women's Basketball team. She led that team for thirty-eight years. She took over at Stanford in 1985 and quickly built the program into a national powerhouse.

She led Stanford to three NCAA Women's Division One basketball championships in 1990, 1992 and 2021. She is a ten-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and has won over 1,200 games in her career, the most of any coach in college basketball history, men's or women's.

Tara also served as the head coach of the 1996 US Olympic women's basketball team. That team won a gold medal. I'm Guy Kawasaki, this is Remarkable People, and now here's the remarkable, most winning Tara VanDerveer. What happens the day after you retire?

Let's see, my email and phone blew up, letters. I got some amazing, just beautiful letters from people, probably honestly over a thousand of them, and I'm still working on catching up, writing people back, emailing, texting, and then a lot of different opportunities to do things, whether it's books, movies, podcasts, speaking.

And at first it felt honestly pretty overwhelming, and I'm going to be working part-time in the athletic department as an advisor to our athletic director and a coach's coach. And so, I think I'll just get into that groove and basically during the summer, I'm going to be working remotely, but I'm excited about a new role.

Wow. And I don't want to cause PTSD, but can you go through the basic seasons of a D1 college coach, the season ends and you take off or does recruiting start immediately and it's never, ever you're off?

It's the latter. You are never ever off. I would say as an example, our calendar year was we would come back to Stanford. We would start with our team September Fifteenth. So basically, the coaches would meet in person around September First and just get everything ready for our players to come back because they'd been in summer school.

And then, we would start working out the Fifteenth. We would do a team bonding exercise usually. We started school maybe a week later and you're working out, you're doing some kind of workout with your team, plus recruiting, and all kinds of things just starting up the school year meetings.

And then, you have your whole season and you're also doing recruiting during your season. And then, as soon as your last game ends, you are again, doing recruiting, going to high school tournaments and basically all spring. And then, so yesterday was our first day of basketball camp.

We have basketball camp in the summer, recruiting in the summer, and even there are two dead weeks where you're not allowed to recruit, one is in May, and one is in August. So those are your two-week vacation times really, but it's become really twenty-four/seven, fifty weeks of the year.

Wow. I saw something in your background that I found so fascinating. So can you explain your connection to Bobby Knight?

I went to Indiana University. I transferred there as a sophomore and I took Coach Knight's basketball class, which he taught the X's and O's and philosophy and things like that, and in his class, he said that anyone that attended his class had permission to watch their basketball practice.

I don't think he thought I would come every day, but I did, and I'd watched every day of practice for basically three years. I loved it. I learned a lot. I didn't have any idea that I would be a basketball coach because really, growing up, there were not basketball teams for women to coach. So I just really enjoyed watching practice. I majored in sociology, I thought I'd go to law school, but I just kind of fell into this coaching a little bit backwards.

Outside looking in at Bobby Knight, all that I picture is him picking up chairs and throwing them across the court and abusing players and all that, but what's the real story of Bobby Knight, because my other impression is that people who played for him loved him?

He was great to me. He was very generous with his time and knowledge and I watched their practices. There were times where he would raise his voice. I never saw him throw a chair or do anything crazy, but I think that the pressure on college coaches, I think he felt that, and I learned maybe some things obviously not to do, but my experience with him was always very positive and I'm very thankful to have that opportunity to have been able to watch, and I loved watching Indiana basketball.

It was really a different game then in a way. There's no shot clock. There was no three point line. The rules have changed so much that the game is really different, but I learned a lot and I loved it.

Can you trace any of your coaching philosophy to his coaching philosophies?

I would say that yes, I can, not in temperament as much as he ran a very organized, quick practice and the use of your time in practice, how you go from one drill to the next, why you teach certain things, the order that you teach them in, the importance of fundamentals, and I learned a lot. And I would just say there's no one that has had more of an impact on my basketball coaching than Coach Knight.

How would Indiana players practice free throws?

Usually, what they did, they would do a drill where you're really going hard, you're playing, and then you would break for free throws and then you would do another drill and then you would break so that your free throws was your water break and your chance to shoot free throws while you were tired.

And we would pretty much shoot free throws the same way in our practice where you'd go hard, you'd be scrimmaging, you're going up and down the court, and then you take a break, and you're going to make ten free throws at a basket. Then, you're scrimmaging again or you're doing a really tough running drill so that when you're shooting your free throws you're tired.

So just the logistics of that, so you scrimmage and then you have obviously players on the court, at Maples, how many baskets are there for people to be shooting free throws after a scrimmage?

Tara VanDerveer:

The arena will have your main baskets, and actually in the old days Maples, the baskets would swing down, so you'd always have eight baskets to practice on, which I loved because we would do a lot of shooting drills where you would divide up, you would go with a partner and maybe a manager and do shooting with a partner for five minutes and then come back and do another full court drill.

Okay. So you explained the influence of Bobby Knight, but how would you describe the core of your coaching philosophy?

Maybe that started with my parents. Both of my parents are teachers and I view coaching as maybe forty public exams. You're coaching and teaching and you're a mentor for young women, and it's more than just teaching Xs and Os, but it's getting to know them as people. It's really trying to help them navigate college and a competitive environment, and it's very challenging.

I noticed that it took you about three years to blossom at Stanford, and do you explain that as finally after three years, it's the players that you recruited or finally they got the system or took three years?

Tara VanDerveer:

So my assistant coaches and myself, we worked very hard. The first year you don't have any of your own players, and the second year, your players are freshmen. In the third year, then we really had a great breakout season and went to the NCAA tournament and then we got it going right away.

And how do you recruit a first year coach when your five and twenty or whatever it was?

Tara VanDerveer:

The Dean of Admissions explained to me that, "Tara, the students that you recruit for basketball need to be able to jump through the same academic hoops as other admits." And so, I think coaching at Stanford is the ultimate challenge and it's even become more challenging with the portal and collective money and NIL.

So do you think that the portal is improving the game, it's giving players options or it's ruining the game because it's giving players options?

Tara VanDerveer:

But I think that, I transferred as a freshman, I realized I was not in a place I wanted, and I transferred and got to play right away. The challenge now is not just the portal, but the combination of collective money, which is boosters at a certain school, will then call players and poach top players off of really good teams with very high incentive money to go to different places.

And that's all legal and okay now?

It is. It is right now, yes.

But wouldn't a school like Stanford with your history and its infinitely wealthy alumni, wouldn't you benefit from the portal and that collective thing?

Tara VanDerveer:

And I think it's something that teams are becoming stacked, which that's interesting too, but the money is just, I don't know, I think it's unsustainable, and we do have very wealthy alums at Stanford that give money to libraries and laboratories and like the Doerr School of Sustainability, and just handing over a million dollars or two million dollars to a basketball player doesn't seem rational, but that's what's happening.

Okay. You mentioned the word recruiting four or five times already. So what exactly do you look for in a recruit?

Tara VanDerveer:

Then once, if in fact, they're in the ballpark, then are they skilled at basketball? Do they shoot the ball well, are they athletic? Do they run the floor well? What is their strength? How would they fit in with the players that are already on our team? And then, you just go from there. If you can check those boxes, then a lot of times, if they're interested academically, then you have a really good chance of getting them.

And now, it's a combination of are they interested academically and do you have collective money. Some of the top upcoming juniors and seniors in high school and women's basketball are asking for 100, 200, 300, 400,000 dollars per year guaranteed.

Those words pass through their lips. They literally ask for the money.

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

And I think that that's where the NCAA we're hoping that in some way there's some regulation of this so that it's not just crazy wild west giving cash money in McDonald's paper bag because that's what's happening. It's really out there right now.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Basketball is like a steel cut oatmeal; you've got to cook it. It's not instant oatmeal. Being a great student, you're not going to do it in one day and the people that are great athletes, they enjoy the process of getting better and they buy into improving. They're very coachable. They want to hear, how can I get better, and they really enjoy coming to the gym. They put in extra time. They're people that are really fun to work with.

The very best players are your hardest workers. They're great teammates. Some of the best players I've coached, just honestly, I just cry when they graduate. It's awful, but they're great teammates, they're leaders, they're disciplined, hardworking, and they just really want to be great, and they'll put in the time and make the effort. They're not going to just talk about it. They're going to, I call it, some people want the sweatshirt without sweating, but the great players want to sweat.

And you can determine this in recruiting and scouting when they're sophomores and juniors?

Tara VanDerveer:

College athletics, for whether if you're a football men's or women's basketball, if you're a great basketball player, when I said we started September Fifteenth, you are in the gym, you're committed at least five hours a day. Everyone is.

You're coming to practice, you're going to the training room, you're going to watch film. You're allowed quote twenty hours a week, but that's just the time you're on the court. So you're on the court for twenty hours and honestly, another ten hours a week, you're getting treatment or you're maybe in the weight room, you're in the gym extra, getting shots up, working on your skill to get better.

And there's some huge motivation for some of these pro-athletes, for a pro-basketball player, and now for women too, they're very motivated.

And at Stanford, they're also carrying an academic load?

Tara VanDerveer:

It was just incredible grade points. I had a professor say to us, "Coaches, I've learned more from Lacie than she's learned from me. They're amazing athletes and students." And we've had a number of those, and that's the extreme. They're just fabulous, but others are equally good.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

So I was the coach in the 1996 Quadrennial, which I left Stanford for a year, and we trained and traveled all over the world and played a total of fifty-two games before the Olympics. So we traveled over a hundred thousand miles. We went to Russia, we went to Australia, we went to China, we played in tournaments, we played college teams all over Barnstorm, the college teams, and then, in August of 1996, we played in Atlanta and won the gold medal.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

The problem is other people have put in a lot of time and they're really good professional players and people don't know about them. I think that there's an argument that she should be on the team. She is good enough, but it's what I call musical chairs. There are probably fifty players that are good enough to play on the Olympic team, but only twelve chairs, and she's one of the people that is good enough.

The controversy, I think, much more than Caitlin Clark was when Nneka Ogwumike was left off. So Nneka Ogwumike played for four years, was hurt in the spring before the Olympics, and she was left off, but she was healthy by the Olympics. And so to me, that was much more of a controversy, but people don't know the name Nneka Ogwumike, the household name that Caitlin Clark is.

I think that there is merit to the argument that Caitlin Clark would bring great attention to the women's basketball team and the Olympics, so that would be a reason to include her on that team. And for the marketing and promotion of women's basketball for one person, when, who's your twelfth player on the team, maybe why not have Caitlin Clark who would bring such a great notoriety?

I think the first question at the press conference when the USA team goes to Paris will be, "Why isn't Caitlin Clark on the team?" So she will generate a lot of enthusiasm, but she won't be there right now.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

The Olympic team that I coached in 1996, we had, for the most part, I would say ten new players as opposed to this year's team, maybe has five or six new players. I'd have to look at the numbers exactly, but I think it's good to have young, enthusiastic and to teach them the way it is to understand the pressure of playing with USA on your jersey.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

My assistant coach did a fabulous job, has the winningest percentage at Stanford and was awesome, but our recruiting suffered after that. And it's when you go away, you take a year off, basically. It really takes time to get it back going again. It did.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

I think it's a great time for women's basketball. The television ratings are way up. For the first time ever in history, the women's television rating was higher than the men's television rating for the NCAA basketball tournament, and I think that's a lot to do with Caitlin Clark and they call it Clarkonomics. She has impacted television ratings, selling of gear that sell out crowds, but then exposing more people to women's basketball. I think it's a really good thing.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy, I would just say this about Caitlin Clark, what's so amazing about her is not her three-point shot, her passing phenomenal. Her three-point shooting from the logo is incredible. Her maturity, she deals with pressure. The pressure on her, she just acts like it's water and rolls off her back. She does have ice water in her veins. She handles this so well.

The incredible media frenzy about her, and I've met her. I had dinner with her and her parents at an event. It's not to say a twenty-two year-old doesn't have their moments. She does, but she is an absolute phenom and I very much respect and admire what she's doing.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

I think that basketball is a team sport, and I think the things you learn as a teammate will help you be a better member of your family, be a better student in school, but being a great teammate, being disciplined, being hardworking, having goals, and really working hard to achieve those goals, but enjoying the process, enjoy the journey. Don't just think, "I want to be this great player," and it's going to happen overnight because it's not.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

There are some great young players like Tiger Woods, I know just love golf so much and he focused on golf, but I think that until you really know that I would cross train, because sometimes, we're having young people have a lot of injuries based on the fact that maybe they're overused injuries.

They're doing too much of the same repetition motion over and over, so your knees or your shoulders, whatever, body parts can't take it. There are occasional person that says, "Boy, I want to be this great," whether it's volleyball player or softball player, but for the most part, I would say enjoy different sports.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Help them maybe put up a hoop in your backyard or get some lights on it so they can shoot at night, or let them go to basketball camp, but it has to come from within the child, not the parent wanting the child to be a great basketball player. And it has to be their goal and their aspiration, not the parents and also parents not pressuring children go practice and go do this. They're not going to love it if they're being told what to do.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

But I will tell you this, one time, I did have a parent leave a message. This goes back because of your answering machines, right? I had apparently to leave a message that was thinking that he knew more about what his child should do. And then, the next message on my answering machine was the student, and she said, "Tara, I'd like to meet with you." And she said to me, "I play for you. Please ignore what my parent says and tell me what I need to work on so that I can play more and I respect your decision."

It was a mature child and I think a parent that did apologize but was just caught up in the fact that they're at a game and someone else came in and helped us win the game and they didn't, but parents are not realistic and sometimes that is challenging.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

And then, I'm spending more time just with my mom, as you said and I water ski when my boat's in the shop today, and I'm mad about it, but I water ski. I went sailing yesterday. I'm reading a lot of good books and I'm really taking time to invest in my family and friends more so than maybe I would when I was coaching, but really living a good, great life.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

Guy Kawasaki:

Tara VanDerveer:

So as a coach, I want to help players get to a place they can't get to by themselves and I enjoy that process of improving. I love to see our teams improve. I don't enjoy winning as much as I hate losing. Losing is extremely painful to me, and so I just want to get back at it and do better the next time. I think I'm determined. I'm confident in my own ability, but I think more than anything, as far as coaching, I enjoy being in the gym with the players.

I have a great staff. I love to sit and laugh with them. We have a lot of fun and I just feel very fortunate. I have to pinch myself. I'm like, this is my life and I look up and I see, "Wow, we won all those championships. Wow. How do we do that?" And I just have fun with it. I really try to just really enjoy, and I'm very fortunate. I just have a lot of friends that helped me.

Guy Kawasaki:

