This episode’s remarkable person is Amy Errett. She is the founder of Madison Reed, which she started approximately eight years ago.

She’s been a mover and a shaker at two venture capital funds: True Ventures and Maveron. Maveron is the venture capital firm of Howard Schultz. You know him from Starbucks. She’s also been the CEO, Olivia, which sold charter cruises for lesbians. And she was the chief asset gathering officer of E-Trade.

She has a BA from the University of Connecticut and a Wharton MBA.

If you are a woman, you probably know more about Madison Reed than I do. For those of you who don’t know what Madison Reed is, it is a total kick-ass beauty technology company doing hundreds of millions of dollars selling hair color.

In this episode, you’ll learn about how she has:

Dealt with the pandemic

Created a plethora of business models

The incredible amount of technology her company uses to sell hair color

The secret sauce of running a great company

Listen and learn from remarkable Amy Errett of Madison Reed. Someday if Madison Reed is bigger than Procter and Gamble, you can say you heard that here first.

Listen to Amy Errett on Remarkable People:

I hope you enjoyed this podcast. Would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than sixty seconds. It really makes a difference in swaying new listeners and upcoming guests. I might read your review on my next episode!

Sign up for Guy’s weekly email at http://eepurl.com/gL7pvD

Learn about Amy and Madison Reed here.

Connect with Guy on social media:

Twitter: twitter.com/guykawasaki

Instagram: instagram.com/guykawasaki

Facebook: facebook.com/guy

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/guykawasaki/

Read Guy’s books: /books/

Thank you for listening and sharing this episode with your community.