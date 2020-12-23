This episode’s remarkable person is Emma Isaacs. She is the CEO of a women’s networking community that started in Australia and is growing across the rest of the world.

Emma Isaacs didn’t draw up a life plan. Emma doesn’t believe in work/life balance, and she’s never had a five-year plan — instead, she dives in headfirst to everything she does and wings it! This is how she built a thriving online community to support women called Business Chicks. (Emma and Guy dive deeply into that name in the podcast.)

The bottom line is that she’s managed to build a multimillion-dollar global organization, become a sought-after speaker, and achieve prominence in women’s leadership―all while raising six young children. In her book Winging It. Stop Thinking, Start Doing: Why Action Beats Planning Every Time , Emma teaches that the only thing holding us back from having it all are our fears, doubts, and excuses. The book is a calling to chase your dreams and let go of perfection to focus on effort and attitude.

More about Emma Isaacs and her book Winging It: Why Action Beats Planning Every Time

Business Chicks

