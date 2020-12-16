Mike Sinyard is the founder and chairman of Specialized Bicycle Components. Sinyard was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 1988. His StumpJumper mountain bike was added to the Smithsonian Museum in 1994.

The history of Specialized begins in the summer of 1973 when Mike sold his VW van for $1,500 and went to cycle around Europe. At the end of the trip, he went to the Cinelli, the Italian bike component manufacturer, to establish an import-business relationship.

By the fourth year, the company was making approximately $18 million. One thing led to another, and Specialized began to sell complete bikes. Today you can get Specialized bikes that range from the Hotwalk Carbon kid’s first bike at $1,000 up to road bikes and electric bikes at $14,000.

Mike created the Specialized Foundation in 2015 to help kids achieve academic, health, and social success. The foundation is now called Outride and supports community cycling, trail projects, and the Riding for Focus program.

This program’s goal is to help kids deal with ADHD because of he and his son’s experience with the disease.

In this episode, you’ll learn about:

Economy of tiny

How will trumps skill

The value of being specialized, not generalized

Listen to Mike Sinyard on Remarkable People:





You can find Specialized Bicycles Components here.

Learn more about Mike’s Outride foundation here. Outride is a public nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.

