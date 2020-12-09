This episode’s guest may be Wharton’s second most famous graduate. Her name is Shellye Archambeau. She is a power house. A woman with a plan. She is unapologetically ambitious.

She worked for IBM while in college and then took a sales job there after graduating. She well-versed in leading tech companies because she was the president of Blockbuster, CMO of Loudcloud, CEO of Zaplet, and CEO of MetricStream.

She is currently on the board of directors of Verizon and Nordstrom.

She has written two books: co-author of Marketing That Works: How Entrepreneurial Marketing Can Add Sustainable Profits to Any Sized Company and author of Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers and Create Success on Your Own Terms.

This episode starts with a discussion of her relative’s manumission. You will learn what this shocking document is. You will also learn some great career advice including:

Why ambition is a great thing

What the imposter syndrome is and how to get over it

How sometimes you just have to fake it until you make it

Listen to Shellye Archambeau on Remarkable People.

