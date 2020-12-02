Have you ever been to a party and you meet a doctor, so you ask about every ache and pain that you have? Or a lawyer, so you ask about prenuptial agreements and long-term capital gains? Or a social-media influencer, so how to optimize your Instagram posts, how many times you should tweet, and what link shortener you use?

Such an experience happened to me recently. I spoke for a UCLA conference, and one of the other speakers was Dr. Anne Rimoin. After listening to her for five minutes, I figured that she is an expert in emerging infections, global health, and vaccination.

Dr. Rimoin is a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She is. She has published 70 research articles and book chapters. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WIRED, Discover, Scientific American, Popular Science, Forbes, National Geographic, Nature, and Science. Dr. Rimoin was recently inducted as a fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

I wasn’t about to waste such an opportunity, so I gathered every question I could think of about coronavirus testing, vaccination, and public policy and pressed the record button.

This is one of the most important episodes of Remarkable People that you could listen to because it could literally save your life.





