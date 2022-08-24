I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. We are on a mission to make you remarkable. Today’s remarkable guest is Barry Nalebuff. He taught at the Yale School of Management for over thirty years. He specializes in negotiation, innovation, strategy, and game theory.

Barry is also a serial entrepreneur, and his ventures include Honest Tea, Kombrewcha, and Choose Health. He is a graduate of MIT, a Rhodes Scholar, a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows. He earned his doctorate at Oxford University. Wow! Barry is the author of Thinking Strategically, The Art of Strategy, and Mission in a Bottle, and his latest book, SPLIT THE PIE: A Radical New Way to Negotiate.

He evangelizes concepts that are different from other books about negotiation. For example: Give the other side what it wants

Fight fire with water

Make the other side’s case I guarantee you will be a better negotiator after listening to this episode.



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Barry Nalebuff: