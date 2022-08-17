Audrey Arbeeny is a pioneer of sonic branding. She has been the Music Supervisor for NBC’s coverage for the last seven Olympic games. In fact, she’s won two Emmys for her work with NBC. She has also created the familiar sounds people hear when they are customers of Google, Microsoft, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and McDonald’s. Audrey is the Executive Producer and Creative Director for Audiobrain, and she teaches at New York’s Pratt Institute and the Fashion Institute of Technology. Her course on sonic branding at the Pratt Institute was the first of its kind in the country. One of Audrey’s current projects involves studying the effects of sound on patients, staff, and families in intensive care units.

She attended New York University and was elected to the Board of Governors for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences New York Chapter in 2015. This episode is all about using sound as a marketing tool to enhance your brand recognition and awareness.

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Audrey Arbeeny: