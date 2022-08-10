I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. Our team is on a mission to make you remarkable. Helping me in this episode is the remarkable Caleb Gardner. He’s worked side by side with startups, global nonprofits, Fortune 100 clients, and even a past president, Barack Obama.

In fact, for more than three years Caleb was the lead digital strategist for Barack Obama’s political advocacy group. This means, he managed the most followed Twitter account in the world: @BarackObama. Barack himself once said, “He’s a better Barack Obama than I am.” Caleb is an expert in innovation and change, and he is the co-founder of 18 Coffees, a consulting firm that helps organizations implement change. Caleb wrote a new book called NO POINT B: New Rules for Leading Change In the New Hyper-Connected, Radically Conscious Economy. It is a guidebook to embracing continual change and mobilizing the next generation of leaders.

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Caleb Gardner: