Dominic Lieven is an award-winning historian and scholar.

He was a lecturer, senior lecturer, and professor at the London School of Economics from 1978 to 2011. He was head of the department of government there from 2001 to 2004 and head of the department of international history from 2009-2011.

Dominic graduated from Cambridge University, where he graduated top of the class. He was also a Kennedy Scholar at Harvard University. He has been an Honorary Fellow of Trinity College Cambridge since 2019. Other honors include being a Fellow of the British Academy and an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

His new book is IN THE SHADOW OF THE GODS: The Emperor in World History, In it he examines the strengths and weaknesses of the emperors and empresses who ran and shaped our world. It is an intimidating tome that examines leadership and power through history around the world.

What a perfect guest for these insane times. This episode is a short course in European history and dysfunction. ​​He explains the situation in Ukraine as few people in the world can. He also applies his knowledge to the current situation in the United States.

Enjoy this interview with Dominic Lieven!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Dominic Lieven: