Today’s remarkable guest is Dr. Jennifer Kerns and our topic is the implications of the overturning of Roe versus Wade by the US Supreme Court.

Suffice it to say that the sky is truly falling for women’s reproductive rights.

Jennifer is a practicing OB/GYN and an Associate Professor at the University of California San Francisco as well as the Director of the Complex Family Planning Fellowship.

She has been traveling from the Bay Area to Oklahoma City to provide reproductive care. Thus, she has firsthand knowledge of the reality and needs for abortion services–versus the dehumanizing picture that has been painted.

Jennifer attended the University of California, San Francisco for medical school and obtained her MS and MPH degrees from the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2009 she received the Outstanding Resident Teaching Award, and in 2010 she was named an Outstanding Clinical Fellow.

When a man does something courageous, the saying is that “he has some balls.” For years I’ve pondered the female equivalent, and the best I have come up with is “she has some ovaries.”

Let me tell you something: Jennifer has some big ovaries because she is in the thick of the battle for women’s reproductive rights.

Before we get started, let’s test your knowledge of pregnancy and abortion.

T/F With proper care, a six-week-old baby can survive outside a woman’s body.

T/F Six weeks pregnant means it’s been six weeks after a woman’s usual time for her period.

T/F Plan B works by preventing ovulation and fertilization, so it isn’t considered a type of abortion.

T/F You can hear the opening and closing of the heart valves of a six-week-old baby.

T/F Medical treatment of ectopic pregnancies is not considered abortion.

T/F Disposing fertilized embryos from in vitro fertilization is not considered abortion.

If you do well on this quiz, you’re probably more knowledgeable about pregnancy than 6 of the 9 Supreme Court justices.

Enjoy this interview with Dr. Jennifer Kerns!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Dr. Jennifer Kerns: