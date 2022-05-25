Zoe Chance is a behavioral scientist at the Yale School of Management and one of its most popular instructors.

She worked her way up from telemarketing and door-to-door sales to managing Mattel’s Barbie brand’s $200 million business to Yale.

Zoe’s research has been published in The New York Times, BBC, The Economist, and the Harvard Business Review. Her popular TEDx talk, “How to Make a Behavior Addictive,” has over 600,000 views.

Zoe received her doctorate degree from Harvard, her MBA from the University of Southern California, and her bachelor’s degree from Haverford College.

Zoe’s latest book is called Influence Is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen. If you are a Bob Cialdini or Katy Milkman fan, you’ll love this book.

This is the longest episode of Remarkable People because it overfloweth with practical and tactical advice about how to influence, persuade, and change. I tried to find stuff to cut, but I couldn’t.

What can I say?

Enjoy this interview with Zoe Chance!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Zoe Chance: