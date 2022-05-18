Frederick Joseph is the founder and CEO of We Have Stories. This is a non-profit creative agency that supports projects to foster greater equality in the world.

In this episode, you’ll see how little I know about current black culture, but at least I know what I don’t know. And I’m willing to learn.

Frederick created the largest GoFundMe campaign in history called the #BlackPantherChallenge. It raised over $950K and allowed more than 75,000 children worldwide to see ‘Black Panther’ for free.

Frederick was a national surrogate for the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders presidential campaigns and was selected for the Forbes Under 30 List in 2019.

He was a member of the 2018 Root 100 List of Most Influential African Americans, and the winner of the 2018 Comic-Con Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Fred is the New York Times bestselling author of The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, and his new book, PATRIARCHY BLUES: Reflections on Manhood. The Black Friend is fantastic. Every teenager should read it–good luck getting a book with that title past the censors in many fiefdoms, aka states, in the United States, though.

At the end of the interview, I thought I came up with a brilliant idea for the Snoop Dog and the NFL, but Frederick trumped me by a factor of ten with his real-time spin on my idea.

Don’t miss this drop-the-mic moment. It may the funniest in the history of the Remarkable People podcast. Snoop Dog, if you’re listening, have your people contact my people.

And for those of you who are going to stop listening to my podcast because of this episode, have a happy rest of your life.

Enjoy this interview with Frederick Joseph!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Frederick Joseph: