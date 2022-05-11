Marshall Goldsmith is the most famous executive coach in the world. He has worked with some of the highest-profile leaders including the CEOs of Pfizer, Ford, Best Buy, and the World Bank.

Marshall is the only two-time winner of the Thinkers 50 Award for #1 Leadership Thinker in the World, and he has been ranked as the #1 Executive Coach in the World.

Marshall is the author of What Got You Here Won’t Get You There and Triggers. Amazon named both the books to its Top 100 Leadership & Success Books Ever Written list.

Marshall’s new book is The Earned Life: Lose Regret, Choose Fulfillment. It explains no less than what you should do with your life before you reach the end of it.

In short, you are about to hear advice that the most powerful executives in the world pay tens of thousands of dollars for.

And last but not least, Marshall and I negotiated my adoption in this episode. I hope he’s aware of how many surfboards I need every year.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Marshall Goldsmith!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Marshall Goldsmith: