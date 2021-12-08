At age fourteen, she left high school to attend the program for the exceptionally gifted at Mary Baldwin University. As described by The New York Times, Dorie is now an expert at self-reinvention and helping others make changes in their lives.

Dorie has been named one of the Top Fifty Thinkers by Thinkers-Fifty and was named the number one communication coach in the world by Marshall Goldsmith coaching.

She attended Smith College where she graduated with a BA in Philosophy and later got her Master of Theological Studies at Harvard Divinity School.

She is a marketing strategy consultant and speaker for clients such as Google, Microsoft, Yale, Fidelity, and the World Bank.

Dorie is an adjunct professor of business administration at Duke University and is a regular contributor to the Harvard Business Review, Forbes, and Entrepreneur.

Dorie is the author of four acclaimed books. Her latest is called The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Dorie Clark!

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Dorie Clark: