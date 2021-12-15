Maxine Bedat is the founder and director of The New Standard Institute. It collaborates with scientists and citizens to ensure that the fashion industry is ethical, equitable, and environmental.

If nothing else, you will enjoy our discussion of the social responsibility benefits of becoming a nudist. And why you should drink La Croix. Actually, I found an even better water called Liquid Death–seriously. Google it if you don’t like carbonated water in cans.

Prior to the New Standard Institute, Maxine was the co-founder CEO of Zady, which was named one of the world’s “Most Innovative Companies” in retail by Fast Company. Before Zady, Maxine was a lawyer, which explains her ability to systematically disassemble the injustices within the world of clothing.

Maxine obtained her bachelor’s degree in political sciences and economics, as well as her Doctor of Law from Columbia University School of Law.

She is the author of the book Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment and has been covered in the top levels of fashion media, such as Elle, Vogue, and Financial Times. In Unraveled, entrepreneur, researcher, and advocate Maxine follows the life of an American icon–a pair of jeans–to reveal what really happens to give us our clothes.

You’ll never look at jeans the same way again…and that’s a good thing.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Maxine Bedat!

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Maxine Bedat: