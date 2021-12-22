Catherine Price is the author of The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again.

She is a science journalist, speaker, author, and teacher. She is not an improv comedian…as you’ll soon hear.

She helps people create a screen-life balance by setting boundaries for their devices in order to maximize creativity, productivity, and mental health.

Catherine graduated from Yale University and UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. She’s a recipient of a Middlebury Fellowship in Environmental Reporting, a two-time Société de Chimie Industrielle fellow at the Chemical Heritage Foundation, and a winner of the Gobind Behari Lal prize for science writing.

She is the author of; How to Break Up With Your Phone, Vitamania, 101 Places Not to See Before You Die, The Big Sur Bakery Cookbook, and, again, the book she released this week, The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again.

In other words, Catherine helps people scroll less, live more, and have fun while doing so.

Enjoy this interview with the fun and funny Catherine Price!

Do you need a funtervention? Make sure to visit Catherine at HowtoHaveFun.com!

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Catherine Price: