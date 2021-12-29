Nicole Paiement is a remarkable conductor who focuses on contemporary music and opera. She is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of San Francisco’s Opera Parallèle. She received her Doctor of Musical Arts from Eastman School of Music.

Nicole has served as the Artistic Director of the BluePrint Project at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and as the Director of Ensembles at the University of California – Santa Cruz. She received the UCSC Eminent Professor Award in 2014.

Nicole has conducted many premiere works around the globe. Some of the past works she has conducted include Peter Maxwell Davies’ 1979 thriller, The Lighthouse, the groundbreaking film project Everest, Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking.

Nicole’s chamber opera performance of The Lighthouse marked only the second time in the 54-year-history of the Dallas Opera that a woman conductor took the podium.

She was awarded the “Champion of New Music Award” in 2016 by the American Composer’s Forum for her outstanding contributions to contemporary music.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Nicole Paiement!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Nicole Paiement: