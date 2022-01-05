It’s the beginning of 2022, and I want to begin the year with an interview with the best person in the world to get us off to a remarkable start.

And that person is none other than Julia Cameron. She is the author of The Artist’s Way…which has inspired more creativity than any other document except the shareholder’s report of Theranos.

Julia is “The Godmother” of creativity. She is the bestselling author of more than forty books as well as musicals and plays. If you missed her prior episode on Remarkable People, go listen to it after you listen to this one.

Thirty years after introducing the concept of “morning pages” in The Artist’s Way, she turns her attention to creative prayer in her new book, Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection.

In this episode we cover

Personal prayer

Carnal knowledge

The analog nature of morning pages

The spirituality of gardening

The awesomeness of Brenda Ueland

And how to get deer to lick a lick

Yup, there’s something for everyone in this episode.

Hailed by the New York Times as “The Queen of Change,” a conversation with Julia is the perfect way to start the new year! Enjoy Julia Cameron with host Guy Kawasaki on this week’s Remarkable People podcast.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Julia Cameron!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Julia Cameron: