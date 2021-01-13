Julia Cameron is the author of The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Guide to Higher Creativity. Over five million copies of the book have been sold. That’s about 4.8 million copies more than any single book of mine.

The 25th Anniversary version of the book has over 3,000 ratings that average out to five stars. You have no idea how hard it is to have that many ratings come out to five stars. I am in awe of this.

Let me read one of her reviews:

“I was turned onto this book in 1995 and it changed not only my life in powerful, profound & exciting ways, but the lives of several of my family members & friends. It gave me a way in- into my own soul, my deeper voice, mind, purpose for living & capacity for enjoying life.” Sadira Doran

The New York Times called her “the Queen of Change.” She’s also known as the godmother or high priestess of change. She has written over forty books as well as screenplays, musicals, and plays.

She attended Georgetown University before transferring to Fordham. She has written for the Washington Post and Rolling Stone. Her new book is The Listening Path: The Creative Art of Attention. It was released yesterday. It’s already the #1 new release in Creativity on Amazon.

We cover a lot of this book in our interview. To get the most out of it, know this in advance: “Nigel” is the name she has given to the self-doubt and negativism inside her. Lily is her dog.

You’ll enjoy her discussion of:

The bondage of self-centeredness

The Uniball 207

Why perfectionism is for the 2nd and 3rd drafts

You’re going to love this Remarkable People episode with creativity expert and prolific writer Julia Cameron.

Here’s Lily [with Julia Cameron] possibly making her podcast debut.

More about Julia:

Julia’s new book The Listening Path: The Creative Art of Attention (A 6-Week Artist’s Way Program)

The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Guide to Higher Creativity