This episode’s guest is Dave Evans. He’s a lecturer for the product design program at Stanford, a management consultant, and the co-founder of electronic arts. He’s not the singer with AC/DC.

Dave was an early Apple employee. He worked in the Lisa division on the laser printer and mouse. He left Apple to co-found Electronic Arts with Trip Hawkins. Come to find out, Dave may very well be the person who introduced the concept of evangelism to Apple. And the rest is history.

Dave obtained his BS and MS in mechanical engineering from Stanford, along with a graduate diploma in contemplative spirituality from San Francisco Theological Seminary.

Through his career, he found the same “design thinking” responsible for amazing technology can be used to design and build your career and your life, a life of fulfillment and joy, constantly creative and productive, one that always holds the possibility of surprise.

These findings inspired him to co-found the Stanford design lab with Bill Burnett in 2007. This resulted in the formation of one of the most popular courses ever at Stanford, at least according to Fast Company. And the book Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life.

We are going to cover:

Why interests trump passions.

How to get hired.

What to do before you quit

And should it come to this, How to quit.

If your podcast player provides the ability to slow down the speed, now would be a good time to do it because Dave is a firehose of ideas and opinions.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Dave Evans!

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Julia Cameron: