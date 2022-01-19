BJ is the author of Persuasive Technology, along with the New York Times bestselling book, Tiny Habits. He founded the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University over 20 years ago.

BJ has his bachelor’s and master’s degree in English from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. in Communications from Stanford, where he was Philip Zimbardo’s teaching assistant.

BJ’s theory is that “Behavior happens when Motivation, Ability, and a Prompt come together at the same moment.” If you want to change your behavior and add a good habit or two, keep listening. BJ offers several great tips to reduce your screen time if that’s one of your goals.

Back in 2007, he conducted what has become known as “the Facebook class” when platform apps were just becoming a thing. 500 people, including many venture capitalists, attended the last session of the class.

I must say that because of this interview, I have a new habit. Every night I take out my contact lenses and throw them in the trash. Then I put my iPhone in a charger in the bathroom and say, “I’m going to have a great sleep.”

This means that using the phone in the middle of the night would require getting out of bed and walking to the bathroom. Which I am too lazy to do.

And finally, I learned to appreciate that “every day is a great day” by interviewing him.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable BJ Fogg!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable BJ Fogg: