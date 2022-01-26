Marc Benioff is the founder and CEO of Saleforce.com and the owner of TIME magazine. He has a net worth of over $10 billion.

He and I go way back–almost 38 years to be exact. At the time, I was a software evangelist in the Macintosh Division of Apple. Marc was a student at the University of Southern California.

I gave him a job as a summer intern in the summer of 1984. His task was to write sample Assembly Language programs so that developers around the world could see how Macintosh programs were written.

Marc is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the Greatest Platform for Change. And last but not least, he is a major philanthropist.

For example, he and his wife have given $200 million to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland and another $200 million to combat climate change.

They are signatories of the Giving Pledge which means they have promised to give the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Marc Benioff!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Marc Benioff: