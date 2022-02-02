Our guest today is Daniel Pink.

He is a remarkable person who has changed the way many business people think, and how companies operate.

He’s the author of multiple award-winning books, and millions of copies have been sold of these books. His titles include When, A Whole New Mind, and his most recent, The Power of Regret.

Daniel worked in several positions in politics and government, including Al Gore’s speechwriter, and the host and co-executive producer for the National Geographic series Crowd Control.

He’s been a business columnist for The Sunday Telegraph, and a contributing editor at WIRED and Fast Company.

Daniel received a BA from Northwestern University, where he was a Truman scholar, and also received honorary doctorates from Georgetown University, the Pratt Institute, the Ringling College of Art and Design, the University of Indianapolis, and Westfield State University.

You may have seen him on TV and radio networks, including NPR, PBS, ABC, and CNN.

His articles and essays have been featured in numerous publications, such as The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and The New Republic.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Daniel Pink!

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Daniel Pink: