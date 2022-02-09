John A. List is the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago. He was a professor at the University of Central Florida, Arizona, and Maryland prior to joining the University of Chicago.

John received his bachelor’s in economics at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and his Ph.D. in economics at the University of Wyoming.

He has previously served as a Senior Economist on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors from 2002 to 2004. He’s not just an accomplished educator. He’s also been the chief economist of Uber and of Lyft.

John’s research includes over 200 peer-reviewed journal articles and several books, including the 2013 international best-seller, The Why Axis. His latest book is called The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale.

This episode is about experimentation, field testing, and optimal decision-making. He explains what academic studies really mean and how to apply science to the art of scaling a product, service, or idea. Entrepreneurs and marketers need to pay special attention to this episode.

I start off with a question about Vince Lombardi because John is a huge Green Bay Packers fan. Vince Lombardi was the Packers legendary coach. One of his famous quotes is “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing” and “winners never quit and quitters never win.”

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable John List!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable John List: