Dr. Sinan Aral is the David Austin Professor of Management and Professor, Information Technology and Marketing at MIT.

He’s a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Northwestern University. He has Master’s degrees from the London School of Economics and Harvard University. And he has a PhD from MIT.

He recently published a book out called The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, and Our Health–and How We Must Adapt.

In short he is an expert in social media and its impact on society. We cover a lot of ground in this interview including:

The structural reform of social media

Data portability between platforms

The tension between security and privacy

The inexplicable reality of the Tik Tok deal

The wisdom and madness of the crowd

How to determine if a social media account is a bot

The psychology of online ratings

Why false news spreads faster, farther, and deeper than truth

The implications of like buttons

The long game in marketing and advertising

