Dr. Sinan Aral is the David Austin Professor of Management and Professor, Information Technology and Marketing at MIT.
He’s a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Northwestern University. He has Master’s degrees from the London School of Economics and Harvard University. And he has a PhD from MIT.
He recently published a book out called The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, and Our Health–and How We Must Adapt.
In short he is an expert in social media and its impact on society. We cover a lot of ground in this interview including:
- The structural reform of social media
- Data portability between platforms
- The tension between security and privacy
- The inexplicable reality of the Tik Tok deal
- The wisdom and madness of the crowd
- How to determine if a social media account is a bot
- The psychology of online ratings
- Why false news spreads faster, farther, and deeper than truth
- The implications of like buttons
- The long game in marketing and advertising
Sign up for Guy’s weekly email
Thank you for listening and sharing this episode with your community.
This episode is brought to you by reMarkable, the paper tablet. It’s my favorite way to take notes, sign contracts, and save all the instruction manuals for all the gadgets I buy. Learn more at remarkable.com
I hope you enjoyed this podcast. Would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than sixty seconds. It really makes a difference in swaying new listeners and upcoming guests. I might read your review on my next episode!Social bots are spreading fake news — and humans are falling for them. NEW podcast with guest Dr. @SinanAral shares how. TUNE IN ▶️▶️▶️ Click To Tweet
Leave a Reply