We usually publish Remarkable People on Wednesday mornings, but we wanted to get this interview out before the elections. This episode’s remarkable guest is Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General during the Obama administration.

Vivek has an undergraduate degree from Harvard, an MD from Yale, and an MBA from Yale. His residency was at Harvard Medical School. He started Doctors for America, a group of 15,000 doctors and medical students supporting high-quality, affordable care. He also started a company called TrialNetworks to increase the efficiency of clinical trials.

President Barak Obama appointed him Surgeon General in 2013. While in this position, he issued the first Surgeon General’s report on alcohol, drugs, and health and the first Surgeon General’s report on the use of e-cigarettes by young people. He also launched the “Turn the Tide” campaign to address opioid addiction.

In April 2017, Donald Trump fired Dr. Murthy. At that point, Vivek started addressing the medical impact of loneliness and published a book called Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.

The most important part of this episode is when Vivek discusses what Americans need from their leadership to get this pandemic under control. I don’t expect to change your mind if you’re a loyalist, but if you’re undecided or considering not voting, you should listen to this as if your life depends on it.

Because it does…