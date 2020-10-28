This episode’s guests, yes plural, are the delightful Syd and Shea McGee. They are the power couple behind Studio McGee and McGee & Co. With a vision that beautiful design can be approachable, Studio McGee has become one of the leading innovators in the interior design industry.

This is the first wife-husband interview on Remarkable People. While they are individually remarkable, together, they are unstoppable.

Their business includes a home design firm as well as a line of carefully curated products. They’ve also designed a line of merchandise sold at Target, co-authored a new book called Make Life Beautiful. And if that’s not enough, they’re starring in a new Netflix series called Dream Home Makeover.

All born from the idea of making life beautiful and blooming into a thriving business in just five years with a foundation on Instagram.

In this episode, you’ll learn about rocking Instagram, working together as a married couple, the grit and determination that’s necessary to make a business successful, and how I should redo the background in my home studio.

There’s even a marriage tip for Instagram couples.

This episode is brought to you by reMarkable, the paper tablet. It’s my favorite way to take notes, sign contracts, and save all the instruction manuals for all the gadgets I buy. Learn more at remarkable.com

I hope you enjoyed this podcast. Would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than sixty seconds. It really makes a difference in swaying new listeners and upcoming guests. I might read your review on my next episode!

Sign up for Guy’s weekly email at http://eepurl.com/gL7pvD

Find Syd and Shea’s book Make Life Beautiful and watch their Netflix show, Dream Home Makeover. And, of course, make sure to follow them on Instagram!

Connect with Guy on social media:

Twitter: twitter.com/guykawasaki

Instagram: instagram.com/guykawasaki

Facebook: facebook.com/guy

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/guykawasaki/

Read Guy’s books: https://guykawasaki.com/books/

Thank you for listening and sharing this episode with your community.

Photo credit: Lucy Call