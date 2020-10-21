This episode’s guest is Kara Goldin. She is the founder, CEO, and chief taster of Hint, the lifestyle company that sells bottled water and hand sanitizers

Prior to Hint, she has worked for are AOL, CNN, and Time. And, well, technically, the TeePee restaurant in Arizona. She is a graduate of Arizona State University.

The episode starts with a story about an executive from a large beverage company in Atlanta addressing her as “sweetie” and how that was a pivotal moment in her undaunted quest to start a company that sold bottled water.

Today Hint is over fifteen years old and sales exceed $150 million. It gone from employing Kara and her husband to over employs 200 people.

In this episode we discussed:

🍊 what it takes to make a cold call

🍎 get your products into Whole Foods

🍋 and, in general, how to be undaunted

