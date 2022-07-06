Esther Dyson is the executive founder of Wellville, a 10-year national nonprofit project aimed at achieving equitable well-being for people.

She is a leading angel investor focused on health care, open government, digital technology, biotechnology, and outer space.

During the personal computer days, when I was Apple in the 1980s, she was the most powerful and prestigious analyst in the business.

She was a king and queen maker. You prayed that she’d cover your product in her newsletter, Release 1.0 or invited you to her conference, but you feared a negative review or getting drilled on stage.

People like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, if they didn’t fear her, at the very least, realized they better suck up to her. She may not even realize how intimidating she was back then.

Esther is the daughter of physicist Freeman Dyson, and mathematician Verena Huber-Dyson. She obtained her bachelors in economics from Harvard, She is the author of the bestselling book, Release 2.0: A Design for Living in the Digital Age.

Enjoy this interview with Esther Dyson!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Esther Dyson: