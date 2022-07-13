You may know that I love cars, and if you didn’t, you do now. Today’s guest is Doug DeMuro, who not only loves cars, but he has made this passion the foundation of his success and career.

Doug received an economics degree from Emory University in Atlanta. After graduation, he spent three years working for Porsche Cars North America.

Doug created a Youtube channel in 2013 with a focus on cars, and he now has more than 4 million subscribers His videos have received over one and a half billion views.

Doug is also an entrepreneur. He started an automotive online auction site called Cars and Bids. It focuses on cars from the 1980s.

Currently, Doug lives in San Diego with his 1997 Land Rover Defender 90, 2005 Ford GT, 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon, and his dog Noodle.

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Doug DeMuro: