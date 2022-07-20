In this episode, the remarkable Pamela Hawley will share how to change the world through volunteering and social activism. She is a pioneer in modern ways to optimize global philanthropy.

She is a winner of the Jefferson Award, the Nobel Prize in Community Service, and she was a finalist for Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

She is the Founder and CEO of UniversalGiving, an award-winning nonprofit that helps people give and volunteer worldwide. UniversalGiving has been featured in Business Week, Oprah.com, CBS, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

Pamela co-founded VolunteerMatch, which has matched more than 4 million volunteers with nonprofits. She generated more than $1 million in revenue during her time there.

Pamela has a political science degree from Duke University and a Masters’s in International Communications from the Annenberg School of Communications.

Since I went to Stanford, I start off by asking her why she chose Duke over Stanford way back when…

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Pamela Hawley: