I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. I’m on a mission to make you remarkable.

Helping me in this episode is the remarkable Ayelet Fishbach. She is an expert in motivation and decision-making.

More precisely, Ayelet is a Behavioral Science and Marketing professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

She is also the former president of the Society for the Study of Motivation. She has served as an Associate Editor on several journals, including Psychological Science and the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

She earned her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and a Ph.D. in psychology from Tel Aviv University.

Today we will discuss her new book, GET IT DONE: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation. In it, she provides a powerful new framework for self-motivated action.

Here’s what Angela Duckworth says about Ayelet, “I don’t know anyone, scientist or otherwise, who knows more than Ayelet Fishbach about the psychology of goals.”

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Ayelet Fishbach: