This episode’s remarkable guest is Henry Gee.

Henry is a renowned author, paleontologist, evolutionary biologist, and senior editor of the magazine Nature.

Henry earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology and genetics at the University of Leeds. He later completed his Ph.D. in zoology at the University of Cambridge. His doctoral research was about the evolution of bison in Britain during the ice age. Perhaps he’ll study the evolution of the current political leadership of Britain, too.

As the senior editor of Nature, Henry specializes in evolution and the history of life.

He’s the author of several books, including The Accidental Species, The Science of Middle Earth, Deep Time, and Jacob’s Ladder. His most recent book is called A Very Short History of Life on Earth.

Henry has been a regular contributor to newspapers, magazines, and radio, including The Guardian, Huffington Post, Discover, NPR, and BBC.

In addition to his journalistic and educational street cred, he’s just one funny guy, which is highly correlated, in my humble opinion, with remarkable intelligence.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Henry Gee

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Henry Gee: