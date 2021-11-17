This episode’s remarkable guest is Sarah Stein Greenberg. She has helped lead Stanford’s Institute of design, AKA the d school. The d school enables and guides students to become innovative thinkers and achievers.

As the current executive director, Sarah leads a multifaceted educational program involving twenty-five courses. These courses are taught by more than 60 experts from the Stanford faculty and the Silicon Valley community.

Sarah has successfully taught various d school courses, including including the Design Thinking Bootcamp, Design Thinking for Public Policy Innovators, and the long-running high-impact Entrepreneurial Design for Extreme Affordability.

Sarah obtained her bachelor’s degree in history and politics from Oberlin College and holds an MBA from Stanford graduate school of business. She is the author of a new book, Creative Acts for Curious People: Thinking, Creating, and Leading in Unconventional Ways. It is packed with innovative exercises and provides guidance to discovering and using productive approaches when facing any challenge.

Now, on to the show!

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Sarah Stein Greenberg

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Sarah Stein Greenberg: