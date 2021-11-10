Patti Sanchez is the Chief Strategy Officer at Duarte, Inc., the Silicon Valley consultancy that makes good speakers great and great speakers amazing. She helps leaders craft engaging narratives and storytelling to craft powerful and persuasive presentations.

Patti has her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from San Jose State University. She is the co-author of the award-winning book, Illuminate: Ignite Change Through Speeches, Stories, Ceremonies, and Symbols.

Her latest book is so relevant to the times–it’s called “Presenting Virtually.” It’s the basis of most of this interview, and I highly recommend it.

Patti has worked with corporations such as Apple, Cisco, and Nike as well as higher education institutions such as Stanford and Rice University. Her work has been honored by the International Association of Business Communication, BMA, Vital Speeches of the Day, and Axiom. Additionally, her writing has been featured in the Harvard Business Review.

There is no episode of Remarkable people that is more practical and tactical than this one. If you want to learn how to become a better communicator, make sure to listen to this week’s episode.

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Patti Sanchez!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Patti Sanchez: