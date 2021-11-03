In 2008, Pat was laid off from his dream job as an architect, but he pivoted and built a website to help people pass the LEED building exam. Today he is an esteemed leader in digital marketing, podcasting, and marketing.

You may have heard of his two podcasts: Smart Passive Income and AskPat. Smart Passive Income has achieved over 25 million downloads, and at one point ranked as the #3 overall business podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Pat is also the author of Let Go, Will It Fly?, and Superfans. In his spare time, he advises Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building schools in low-income communities as well as CovertKit, Teachable, and Squadcast.

Pat is personable and friendly, as is almost every Filipino person I’ve ever met. His goals do not involve buying an island or driving a Lambo, but rather, securing his family’s financial future, retiring early, and helping others achieve the same things.

Get ready for some down-to-earth, practical advice from power podcaster Pat Flynn on this week’s episode of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast!

Enjoy this interview with the remarkable Pat Flynn!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Pat Flynn: