I’m very excited about this episode for four reasons. First, this is the 100th episode of Remarkable People. Holy cow, we’ve been doing this for more than two years. Time flies when you’re doing the best work of your life. I was born to podcast.

Second, we’re excited that we’ve joined the HubSpot Podcast Network. This network is for professionals who want to grow their businesses. More about this later. Third, the chief design officer of our sponsor, the reMarkable tablet company, is joining us to explain the genesis of the company and its future directions. We’ve truly enjoyed sharing their cool product with the world.

Last but not least, our guest is the one and only Purple Cow of promotion, master of marketing … Drum roll, please … Seth Godin. Seth is a marketing pioneer, speaker, entrepreneur, teacher, and podcaster. He’s the founder of one of the most popular blogs in the world. More than 7,000 posts and more than a million readers. It comes out every day. If that’s not enough, he’s the author of 19 books.

Seth studied Computer Science at Tufts University, followed by obtaining his Masters in Business Administration at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. As a champion of talent, Seth is the ultimate advocate for global conversation on business and marketing. Seth leads the marketing conversation and pushes it forward with his ideas.

Finally, I’d like to thank you, the listener, whether you’ve joined me during the first episode with Dr. Jane Goodall or this with marketing legend Seth Godin. We’ve got lots more coming in the future. Thank you for listening, reviewing, and sharing the podcast with your friends. It means the world to me. Here’s to another 100 episodes! Now onto the interview with the remarkable Seth Godin. 2021, how do you define marketing anymore?

Enjoy this interview with marketing legend Seth Godin:

Join me for the Behind the Podcast show at 10 am PT. Make sure to hit “set reminder.” 🔔

I’ve started a community for Remarkable People. Join us here: https://bit.ly/RemarkablePeopleCircle

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Seth Godin: